Poland has activated its air defense forces in response to a massive Russian attack on Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reports.

"In connection with strikes by the Russian Federation against targets within Ukraine, carried out using aerial attack assets, the relevant forces and assets of Poland’s air defense system have been activated," the message reads.

It is noted that these measures are preventive in nature and are aimed at protecting Polish airspace, particularly in areas bordering regions currently under threat.

The Command is continuously monitoring the situation, and the forces under its authority remain on standby for an immediate response.