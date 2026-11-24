Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has stated that Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports and export routes pose a threat to global food security.

The statement was made following a meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine (UNSC).

“The Kremlin is once again putting the livelihoods of millions at risk, including in countries that depend on Ukrainian agricultural exports. Ukraine will continue doing its part to safeguard global food supplies despite Russia's attempts to disrupt them,” he said on X.

Sybiha thanked Latvia and President Edgars Rinkēvičs for presiding over the meeting. This marks the first time in history that Latvia has held the presidency of the Security Council. He also expressed gratitude to Turkey, India, Egypt, and the Philippines for their participation, emphasizing that the consequences of Russia’s war extend far beyond Europe.

According to the minister, Russia is attempting to deprive millions of Ukrainians of electricity, heating, and water ahead of the winter season. He further described Russia’s occupation of the permanent Security Council seat, which originally belonged to the USSR, as unlawful.