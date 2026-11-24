During a meeting in Berlin on Monday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius reached preliminary agreements for Ukraine to receive additional interceptor missiles, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reports.

"Regarding the protection of airspace, the focus was on steps to secure additional interceptor missiles. The ministers reached preliminary agreements in this regard," the ministry stated on its Telegram channel.

The primary focus of the talks was strengthening support for Ukraine ahead of the winter season, with a particular emphasis on bolstering air defense capabilities. The two sides also discussed cooperation between their respective defense industries, the procurement of UAVs for Ukraine for 2027, and the exchange of expertise.

Ukraine and Germany are already implementing six flagship joint-production projects with a total value exceeding EUR 1 billion.

"We are not merely purchasing weapons from Germany, we are creating them together," Khmara emphasized.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Germany has become Ukraine’s largest partner in terms of the volume of military aid, having provided EUR 11.5 billion.