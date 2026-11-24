The Foreign Ministry of Libya's Government of National Unity has condemned Ukrainian military operations against Russian vessels near Benghazi.

"The Ministry strongly condemns the conduct of any foreign military operations on Libyan territory or in its territorial waters," the ministry said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that the continuation of the Russian-Ukrainian war does not give either side the right to extend its military operations to Libyan territory or use it as an arena for "settling scores."

The ministry also warned that the deployment of foreign forces outside the official framework of the Libyan state and the use of civilian ports and facilities for military purposes pose a direct threat to Libya's national security. According to the Libyan Foreign Ministry, such practices risk turning the country into an arena of confrontation between foreign parties to the conflict.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukrainian forces had attacked Russian vessels in the port of Benghazi using naval drones, including the corvette Merkuriy, which sank, and the cargo vessel MV Angara.