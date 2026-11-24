Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees No. 1134 and No. 1135 enacting the November 20 decisions of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose and extend sanctions against 29 individuals and 18 organizations and companies acting in Russia's interests in the temporarily occupied territories, according to the website of the President's Office.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees enacting decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose sanctions against so-called local council deputies, companies and individuals involved in propaganda and material support for Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories of our country, as well as to extend sanctions that were due to expire," the statement said.

According to the annexes to Decree No. 1135, sanctions have been imposed on 27 individuals and 11 legal entities. They include so-called "deputies" of the illegally established Kerch and Alushta "city councils" in Crimea, who serve Russia in the temporarily occupied territories, as well as heads of public organizations, government officials and bodies facilitating the occupation and forced integration of the temporarily occupied territories.

The sanctions also target Pikabu LLC, Chornomornaftogaz Dobycha, a company registered in occupied Simferopol, the so-called Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the "LPR," and the Together to Victory charitable foundation. The restrictions have been imposed indefinitely or for ten years.

The President's Office said sanctions had also been imposed on Tula Region Governor Dmitry Milyaev and Russian Emergency Situations Minister's aide Yuri Mezinov, who supply the occupying forces with equipment, drones and communications devices.

The sanctions also target the illegally established Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk, Kherson and Crimean directorates of Rostekhnadzor. The President's Office explained that these pseudo-government bodies impose Russian legislation in the temporarily occupied territories, including by facilitating the occupation of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The sanctions list also includes the All-Russian Sports Public Organization, the Practical Shooting Federation of Russia. The organization openly supports Russian occupying forces who have participated in combat operations in Ukraine, the statement said. According to the President's Office, representatives of the federation train "volunteers" in small-arms combat tactics in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Sanctions have also been imposed on individuals and institutions conducting business activities in the temporarily occupied territories, spreading Russian propaganda and publicly justifying Russia's armed aggression.

Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk explained that Russia is building its rear support infrastructure in the occupied territories through those it calls "deputies," "supervisory bodies" and "governors," who send drones and vehicles to the front.

"We are targeting every link in this chain: from officials such as Milyaev and Mezinov to structures that issue licenses even at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant. Sanctions against the Practical Shooting Federation serve as a reminder that sport does not stand apart from war," he said.

The President's Office said that the other sanctions package concerns the extension of existing restrictions and the introduction of new ones against entities operating in the temporarily occupied territories.

In particular, it targets those involved in stealing Ukrainian agricultural products, as well as Ukrainian companies belonging to a media holding associated with the dissemination of Russian propaganda.

Ukraine has also extended sanctions against Media Holding Novyny LLC, Time Media LLC and Teleprostir LLC, which belong to the Novyny media holding and disseminate Russian propaganda.