The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has instructed cities to accelerate the installation of backup power supplies at critical water supply and wastewater facilities and prepare to deliver water in the event of disruptions caused by Russian strikes, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

"Today, the government adopted several decisions, some of which we are not disclosing for security reasons. Their aim is to minimize, wherever possible, disruptions to water supply and wastewater disposal following Russian strikes on cities' essential infrastructure systems," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Koretsky, local authorities, together with water utilities, must prepare schedules to regulate discharges from industrial enterprises and the operations of state and municipal institutions in order to reduce the load on sewer networks during peak periods.

At the same time, hospitals and other critical facilities must continue operating without interruption.

In the event of significant damage, communities must promptly inform residents and prepare plans for delivering drinking and non-potable water, the prime minister said.

The government also instructed cities to accelerate the installation of backup power supplies at critical components of their systems and equip them with additional equipment and specialized vehicles. All regions and Kyiv must report on their preparedness, with the Infrastructure Ministry coordinating the efforts.