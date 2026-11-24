Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has expressed support for the European Commission's proposed 22nd package of sanctions against Russia.

"I therefore welcome and strongly support the proposed 22nd EU sanctions package, including visa restrictions for Russian nationals and measures to prevent Russian athletes from participating in European sporting events," he wrote on X.

According to Nausėda, Russian athletes and those who have fought in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine are not welcome in Europe. He stressed that further sanctions targeting Russian banks, the energy sector and the shadow fleet would increase pressure on the Kremlin.

As reported, on November 23, the European Commission presented its proposal for the 22nd sanctions package. It includes, in particular, disconnecting around 60 Russian banks from SWIFT, banning athletes competing under the Russian flag from sporting events in the EU, and introducing visa restrictions for former Russian military personnel.