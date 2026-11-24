Russian forces attacked civilian facilities and energy infrastructure in Zhytomyr region during the day and overnight, Head of Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Bunechko said.

"In Korosten, a Nova Poshta branch and warehouses belonging to nearby commercial enterprises came under enemy attack. A large-scale fire broke out as a result of the strike," he wrote on Telegram.

In addition, according to Bunechko, two enterprises in Zhytomyr came under attack. A repair workshop, an administrative building and 36 civilian vehicles were damaged, as were the roofs and windows of two residential buildings and two educational institutions. An energy infrastructure facility was attacked in Zhytomyr district.

No deaths or injuries were reported, although six people suffered acute stress reactions.