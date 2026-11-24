The number of people injured in the overnight Russian attack on Zaporizhia has risen to 40, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin said.

"The number of injured has risen to 40 people," he wrote on Telegram.

As reported, four children are among the injured, the youngest of whom is less than a year old. Two people were killed. The attack destroyed a private residential house and partially destroyed a five-storey apartment building. Apartment buildings, private houses, vehicles and a transport infrastructure facility were also damaged.