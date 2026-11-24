A woman rescued from the rubble of a building destroyed by a drone in Dymer, Kyiv region, has died in hospital, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko said.

"A 79-year-old woman who was rescued from the rubble of a building destroyed by an enemy drone in Dymer has died in hospital. Doctors fought to save her life until the very end, but unfortunately, they were unable to do so," he wrote on Telegram.

As reported, on November 22, a Russian drone attack destroyed a five-storey residential building in the settlement of Dymer, killing 11 people. During the search and rescue operation, two people were rescued: a seven-year-old boy who had been trapped under the rubble for 14 hours and an elderly woman who was freed 22 hours after the collapse.