Ukrainian air defense forces neutralized 73 of 96 Russian attack drones overnight on Tuesday, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down or suppressed 73 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type (45 of them jet-powered), Gerbera and other types," the statement said.

According to the report, starting at 18:00 on November 23, the enemy launched 96 attack UAVs, including Shahed drones (64 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and Parodiya-type decoy drones. They were launched from the directions of Oryol, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), as well as from occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in Crimea.

Direct hits were recorded at 13 locations, and falling debris was reported at two locations. The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still in Ukrainian airspace.