Russian forces struck Kharkiv and eight settlements across Kharkiv region over the past day, leaving 21 people affected, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"In Kharkiv, women aged 42 and 68 suffered acute stress reactions; in Lozova, men aged 60 and 20 and a 70-year-old woman were injured, while another eight people suffered acute stress reactions; in the village of Ruska Lozova in the Derhachi community, women aged 60 and 57 and a 61-year-old man were injured; in Izium, a 77-year-old woman was injured, while an 85-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman suffered acute stress reactions; in the village of Chernihivske in the Lozova community, a 67-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman suffered acute stress reactions," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.