Ukraine is working on a strategy for the development of Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar studies abroad, according to Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna.

"The Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies already brings together 109 universities and research institutions from 29 countries. In total, there are more than 200 centers for Ukrainian studies operating in 35 countries around the world. We are working to build on these achievements through coordinated efforts by ministries and other central executive bodies," Berezhna said on Facebook following an interagency meeting where further steps for developing this initiative were discussed.

According to her, the next step will be to develop a concrete action plan for 2027.

"We need to identify priority areas of work, assess the available resources of each institution, and evaluate funding opportunities for the planned initiatives. Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar studies help people in various countries better understand our history, language, culture, and modern Ukraine. This is especially important now, when Russia is trying to distort our history, appropriate our cultural heritage, and destroy Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar identities," the deputy prime minister said.