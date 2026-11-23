Ukraine needs more Gripen fighter jets, the first of which are expected to arrive in the country starting in January 2027, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters.

"F-16s – Ukraine needs more of these aircraft. We'll also need more Gripen fighters, which are scheduled to arrive in Ukraine starting in January," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

According to him, during the meeting, the main focus was on defense against Russian jet-powered UAVs in 2026 and 2027, taking into account Russia's plans for their production.

"We have intelligence details; we understand the scale of Russian production, the schemes they use to supply components, and their plans to deploy "Shaheds" against us. To counter this, we need both sanctions and real export controls – definitely stricter than those currently in place in some countries – and, of course, our own means of shooting down "Shaheds,"" the president said.

Zelenskyy said specific tasks have been set at the level of the president, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Defense to provide Ukraine with additional aircraft.

"There will be more aircraft for our defense. That is absolutely clear. We really need them," he said.

The president also reported "good" news from Ukrainian weapons manufacturers.

"There are already more effective interceptors against jet-powered "Shaheds." We'll contract for as many as possible," he said.