Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, citing intelligence reports, announced that the Russians are preparing for new strikes and urged Ukrainians to respond to missile alerts.

"We have information from our intelligence services that the Russians are preparing for new strikes. Please, I urge you, respond to missile alerts and stay safe," he said in an evening address on Monday.

The president also emphasized the importance of the United States and other countries – on which Ukraine relies for the supply of anti-ballistic missiles to protect Ukrainian cities and infrastructure – responding to such alerts.

"Every Patriot missile we have is a blow to Russia, a blow to its disregard for diplomacy and for life. The war continues only because Russia believes in its ability to kill and destroy. We must stop it. We must stop this Russian war. We must help Ukraine and protect lives," Zelenskyy said.

He said that "Patriot missiles are needed here in Ukraine, and we are eagerly awaiting the appropriate decisions from the United States."