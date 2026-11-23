The key needs of Ukraine's energy sector for the coming weeks – including equipment supplies, resource mobilization, and necessary administrative decisions – were identified during a meeting on energy security, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We have identified the key needs for the coming weeks: necessary regulatory and administrative decisions, mobilizing resources, supplying equipment, and certain personnel issues. We are pooling the capabilities of the government, state-owned energy companies, and the private energy sector to the fullest extent possible," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

According to him, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on the timeline for restoring power in Odesa and Odesa region, Zaporizhia and Zaporizhia region, as well as in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy regions. They also discussed the situation and challenges in Dnipropetrovsk region separately.

Zelenskyy said that following the meeting, steps were identified to resolve the issues, but the details are not being disclosed at this time due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.