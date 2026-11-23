The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) set up an aid station in the village of Dymer in Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region, where emergency rescue operations were underway following a Russian drone strike on a five-story residential building.

"A team from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Vyshhorod district worked at the site of the attack, where they provided first aid and psychological support to 10 people. Volunteers also ensured the operation of the Ukrainian Red Cross aid station, organized hot meals for residents of the damaged building and their loved ones, and supported rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine who were conducting a search-and-rescue operation," the URCS said on Facebook on Monday.

In addition, the team provided plastic sheeting to temporarily cover the damaged structures of a kindergarten located near the impact site. The distribution of humanitarian aid to residents of the damaged building is scheduled for today.

As previously reported, 11 people were killed as a result of a Russian drone attack on a building in Dymer. During the search-and-rescue operation, two people were rescued: a seven-year-old boy who had been trapped under the rubble for 14 hours, and an elderly woman who was freed 22 hours after the collapse.