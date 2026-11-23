Four more children have been returned to government-controlled territory from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region; in total, 260 boys and girls have been rescued from that area since the beginning of the year, according to Head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Four more children have been returned from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region to territory controlled by Ukraine. They are three girls and one boy aged 7 to 16," he said on Telegram on Monday.

The rescue operation took place with the assistance of the Save Ukraine team as part of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Bring Kids Back UA initiative. The children are currently safe and receiving the necessary assistance.

According to the regional state administration, 260 boys and girls have been returned to territory controlled by Ukraine from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region since the beginning of this year.