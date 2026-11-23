Verkhnia Tersa-Vozdvyzhivka sector in Huliaipole direction is currently one of the most active; fighting continues for the town of Verkhnia Tersa in Zaporizhia region, while Ukrainian forces have managed to reduce the enemy's offensive capabilities further south, according to the seven Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"Fighting is taking place in Huliaipole sector for the settlement of Verkhnia Tersa. Verkhnia Tersa-Vozdvyzhivka sector is currently one of the most active. It is located along the enemy's main line of attack, so the enemy is attempting to deploy all available forces and resources to continue its advance," the corps said in a comment to journalists.

In particular, as the corps said, over the past three months the enemy has repeatedly and unsuccessfully attempted to break through to Verkhnia Tersa via the town of Zaliznychne. To do so, the Russians used armored vehicles, trucks, and motorcycles.

"Huliaipole is located nearly 10 kilometers east of Verkhnia Tersa. The enemy views this town as an important logistical hub. Since this summer, the Russians have been amassing equipment and personnel there. Until recently, the enemy was also active further south – in Verkhnia Tersa-Hirke sector. However, as part of a defensive operation, Ukrainian forces in the seventh Air Corps sector have reduced the enemy's offensive capabilities," the corps said.

According to available information, the command of Russia's fifth Combined Arms Army is dissatisfied with the actions of its own units due to their failure to fulfill assigned tasks and significant losses in this sector. As the seventh Air Corps added, the enemy complains that the Defense Forces are striking them even at the logistics stage – while personnel and equipment are being moved toward Huliaipole.

"For security reasons, we cannot confirm or deny a change in the line of contact in the Verkhnya Tersa area," the statement reads.

Earlier, the analytical resource DeepState reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had repelled the enemy near Ustynivka. The enemy advanced near Verkhnia Tersa.