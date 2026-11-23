Machine-building companies of DTEK Energo manufactured and repaired 1.3 million units of mining equipment in January-October 2026, including 10 new tunnelling and longwall mining combines and four electric motors, machine-building company Corum Group said on Facebook.

During the period, they also produced about 1.7 million spare parts and components. In October alone, they manufactured nearly 2,000 components and spare parts for equipment maintenance and repair, and repaired 31 units of equipment.

Corum Druzhkivka Machine-Building Plant, one of DTEK Energo's machine-building assets, said it manufactured 226 units of mining equipment and more than 1 million components, spare parts and metal structures in January-October.

"Work on major orders is continuing in the workshops. The machine builders are manufacturing three mine cages, repairing sheaves and restoring 160 sections of mechanised roof supports," the plant said.

In January-October 2025, DTEK Energo's machine-building plants manufactured and repaired 2,700 units of mining equipment, including seven new combines, and more than 2 million spare parts and components.

DTEK Energo operates a closed-cycle coal-fired power generation business. In 2025, it invested UAH 6.7 billion in supporting Ukraine's coal industry, following investments of more than UAH 18 billion in 2022-2024. The funds were allocated to mine development and repair, longwall equipment and the maintenance of mine production capacity.

Its machine-building assets comprise Corum Druzhkivka Machine-Building Plant, relocated to Dnipro in 2022, Svitlo Shakhtaria in Kharkiv and the Pershotravensk Repair and Mechanical Plant.