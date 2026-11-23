Russian forces launched over 40 attacks across six districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, using drones and artillery; two civilians were killed and three others were wounded, reported Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"In Pidhorodne community of Dniprovsky district, private homes, a garage, and infrastructure were damaged. In Nikopol district, the district center, as well as Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske communities, were affected. Apartment buildings, private homes, a warehouse, vehicles, and infrastructure sustained damage. Two people were killed. Women aged 68 and 67 were injured," Hanzha wrote on Telegram on Monday, providing an update on the security situation as of 18:30.

According to the Regional Military Administration, garages, a vehicle, and a mobile crane were damaged in Pavlohrad, where a fire also broke out. In Sofiyivka community of Kryvyi Rih district, a gas station and a truck caught fire; a 63-year-old man was injured. In Shakhtarske and Dubovykivka communities of Synelnykove district, vehicles were damaged. In the city of Samar, a vehicle caught fire.