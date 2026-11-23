European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, Nov 23, presented the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia.

"The aim is to keep up the pressure on Russia to end its war of aggression against Ukraine. And we will continue to propose new sanctions until Russia shows a genuine intent to pursue lasting peace in Ukraine," von der Leyen said in a video address posted on X.

She said the package intensifies pressure in three areas: targeting sources of war financing, isolating Russia and barring its participation in European sporting and cultural events.

"First, on financial services. We are extending the transaction ban to some 60 Russian banks. All 60 banks will be excluded from the SWIFT system. In addition, we are cracking down on cryptocurrency and payment networks. We will focus on Russia, but also include third countries that help Russia evade our sanctions," von der Leyen said, describing this as one of the main areas of the new measures.

A dedicated cryptocurrency sanctions task force has also been established to support this work.

"My second point concerns Russia's energy sector. We are extending the ban on the provision of energy services so that no European company can help Russia build, operate or repair its energy infrastructure, including oil refineries. For the first time, this ban will also cover electricity supply services," the European Commission president said.

More than 70 additional vessels belonging to Russia's shadow fleet have been added to the sanctions list. The Commission has also proposed banning all tankers insured in Russia.

Other initiatives include a visa ban on former Russian combatants.

"We have recently seen an escalation of unconventional, kinetic actions by Russian agents in Europe. This ban is part of our response. Former Russian combatants pose a security threat to Europe. They must not be allowed to move freely across our countries. Therefore, they will be barred from entering the European Union," von der Leyen said.

The package also proposes barring Europeans from continuing to hold positions on the governing bodies of companies in Russia.

"Finally, on sport and culture. Sporting events must not be platforms for propaganda. From today, we are introducing a ban on the participation in all sporting events in the European Union of Russian teams and athletes competing under the Russian flag. We propose banning the display of official Russian symbols," she said.

Financial flows from Russian sponsors to sports and cultural associations based in Europe will also be restricted, along with Russian nationals' ability to hold positions on the governing bodies of European sports federations.

"Our position is clear. We are giving Ukraine strength. Strength to secure peace, and giving Russia every reason to choose it," von der Leyen said.