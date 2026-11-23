The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported strikes on a Lukoil refinery in Perm, located more than 1,500 kilometers from the border, hitting three key units: the AVT-2, AVT-5, and an isomerization unit, without which the refinery cannot process oil.

"On November 23, strikes by the Defense Forces of Ukraine reached deep into the Russian rear. The Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez refinery in Perm and the Kaleykino oil-pumping station in Tatarstan were hit," the General Staff stated on Telegram on Monday.

The Perm refinery is situated more than 1,500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. It is one of Russia’s leading oil-refining facilities, with a design capacity of approximately 13 million tonnes of oil per year. The plant produces over 60 types of products, including gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, liquefied petroleum gases (LPG), lubricants, bitumen, and petroleum coke, and contributes to supplying the Russian military. The facility is a major producer of petroleum and petrochemical products in Russia.

The plant’s output is used to meet the needs of the Russian Armed Forces, as well as to supply the Ural, Volga, Central, and Northwestern Federal Districts. "This time, in cooperation with the 'Black Spark' (Chernaya Iskra) insurgent movement operating within the Russian Federation, three key units at the refinery were struck: the AVT-2 and AVT-5 atmospheric-vacuum distillation units, and an isomerization unit. AVT units—atmospheric-vacuum distillation columns—are where the refining process begins; crude oil is separated into fractions here, which are subsequently processed into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and fuel oil. Without these units, the refinery cannot process crude oil. The isomerization unit is used to increase the octane rating of gasoline; without it, the refinery cannot produce high-quality fuel," the General Staff reported.

On the same day, the Defense Forces, for the second time in just a few days, struck the Kaleykino oil-pumping station near Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, hitting four storage tanks. Previously, on November 19, three RVSPA-50000 storage tanks, each with a capacity of up to 50,000 cubic meters of oil, had been struck at the same facility.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the operation against the Kaleykino facility was carried out using long-range drones operated by the 'Alpha' Special Operations Center.

"The facility is located more than 1,200 km from Ukraine. Following the attack, a fire broke out at the site. Preliminary information indicates that four oil storage tanks, each with a capacity of 20,000 cubic meters, are on fire," the SBU stated on Telegram on Monday.

Kaleykino serves as a key hub in the Russian oil transportation system, receiving crude oil from Western Siberia, Tatarstan, Udmurtia, and Bashkortostan. At the station, it is received, stored, and blended prior to further transportation via trunk oil pipelines, as well as delivery to Russian oil refineries.