A team from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) took part in the response to a Russian aerial attack in Zaporizhia.

"Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society’s rapid response unit worked at the site of a Russian strike in Voznesenivsky district of Zaporizhia. Coordinating with other city emergency services, the volunteers assisted in the response efforts and remained on-site to provide immediate aid," the URCS reported on Facebook on Monday.

As previously reported, on November 23, Russian occupation forces struck a four-story non-residential building, sparking a fire on the third floor. The Russian attack resulted in three deaths and one injury. Response operations are ongoing.

According to the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, Russian forces struck a building that housed a private clinic, which is currently not in operation.