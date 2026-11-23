The third, 13.84-kilometre section of the N-31 Dnipro-Tsarychanka-Kobeliaky-Reshetylivka highway is due to be completed by the end of 2027 with dedicated funding under the Ukraine Facility, Ihor Molotok, head of a parliamentary budget committee subcommittee on state financial control and the Accounting Chamber, said.

He stressed that the new N-31 highway provides links to Dnipropetrovsk region, Zaporizhia and Donetsk region.

“The bulk of the work on the N-31 highway was completed in previous years. A four-lane concrete road has been built from the border between Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions towards Reshetylivka. In 2022, a new section from Dnipro to the Dnipro-Donbas canal was opened to traffic. One section remains to be completed, from the canal to the regional boundary, connecting the sections already built. Work there began in 2021 and resumed in summer 2026,” he wrote on Facebook.

On Nov 21, the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service announced a tender to complete the third stage of the highway’s construction.

According to the notice published on the Prozorro procurement platform, the work covers 13.84 km from the village of Loboikivka to the boundary of Dnipropetrovsk region. The estimated cost is UAH 10.58 billion, excluding VAT. Construction is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027.

“The tender is necessary because the project needs to be adjusted. Over the past six and a half years, regulations and the pricing system have changed, and some technical solutions have been revised. The project is based on dedicated funding from Ukraine’s international partners under the Ukraine Facility and the relevant public investment programme of the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development. It therefore does not affect critically important state budget spending. On the contrary, it will generate tax revenue, improve logistics and create new opportunities for Ukrainian exports,” Molotok said.