On Monday, November 23, Russian occupiers launched a strike on a four-story non-residential building in Zaporizhia. The strike ignited a fire on the third floor, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reports.

"As a result of the Russian attack, three people have died and one has been wounded," the ministry stated on its Telegram channel.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 21 individuals, including one child. Efforts to address the aftermath of the strike are ongoing.