The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to establish Councils on Volunteering, Charity, and Humanitarian Response, the Ministry of Social Policy announced on Monday.

"These new consultative and advisory bodies will help improve cooperation between the authorities and the humanitarian sector, and will also participate in shaping state, regional, and local policies in these areas," the Ministry stated.

Under the decision, regional and district state (military) administrations are required to establish such Councils and approve their own internal regulations by January 1, 2027. Local self-government bodies are also encouraged to create similar platforms for engagement within their respective communities.

The Councils will include volunteers, benefactors, and representatives from humanitarian organizations.

Key tasks for the Councils include preparing proposals to coordinate the activities of volunteers, benefactors, and humanitarian organizations, as well as strengthening their interaction with government authorities and local communities.

Furthermore, the Councils will participate in drafting regulatory acts and programs focused on the development of volunteering, formulate recommendations for humanitarian response, and facilitate the involvement of the humanitarian sector in addressing the consequences of Russian aggression and restoring affected territories.

The Ministry noted that any proposals or recommendations put forward by the Councils must be formally reviewed by the relevant government authorities. "Thus, representatives of volunteer, charitable, and humanitarian organizations will have the opportunity to participate in the development of decisions concerning their activities and the provision of support to the population. The establishment of these councils will foster systematic cooperation between the state and the humanitarian sector—a development that is particularly important given the potential for the humanitarian situation to become more complex during the winter months," the message reads.