On Sunday and overnight into Monday, Ukraine’s Defense Forces launched strikes against Russian unmanned aerial system (UAS) units, air defense assets, and logistics facilities, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Monday.

"In Berdiansk, Zaporizhia region, a concentration area for personnel from the Rubikon unit was struck. This is a Russian military center for drone technology, whose operators typically hunt for Ukrainian equipment and logistics. This time, the hunt turned against them," the message notes.

The strikes also targeted a Tor surface-to-air missile system in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, drone command posts near Tokmak (Zaporizhia region) and Tsukuryne (Donetsk region), as well as supply depots for Russian units near Novo-Oleksandrivka (Zaporizhia region) and Mospyne (Donetsk region).

The strikes on the depots were aimed at disrupting the rear support and logistics of Russian military units. The General Staff noted that the full extent of the damage is currently being assessed.