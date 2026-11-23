Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated in parliament on Monday that he intends to visit Zzakarpattia region in western Ukraine in the near future to express support for the ethnic Hungarian minority, Reuters reports.

"No Hungarian prime minister has visited Hungarians in Zakarpattia since ​the start of the war. This will soon change when I return to Zakarpattia as prime minister after (my visit there while in opposition in) 2024," Magyar told parliament.

According to Magyar, he will discuss the next EU budget with his Czech, Polish, and Slovak counterparts later on Monday during a meeting in Bratislava. The Hungarian Prime Minister also stated that Budapest cannot accept the latest proposal on the next EU budget, put forward by European Council President António Costa and published on Saturday. "There are political forces who would like the focus of the negotiations to become how the European Union's next 7-year budget relates to Ukraine's financing... the Hungarian government's view is clear; the two should be treated separately," Magyar stressed.

As previously reported, on November 17, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced that Ukraine and Hungary are preparing for a meeting between their leaders to take place before the end of November. He made this statement following talks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán, noting that both sides had agreed to build upon the positive momentum in their bilateral relations. He also pointed to the upcoming 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Hungary, which will be marked on December 3.