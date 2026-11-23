Russian forces attacked DTEK energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region four times over the past two days, the energy holding company said on Monday.

“Most of them have already been targeted more than once. Equipment was damaged and fires broke out at several facilities,” the company said. About 353,000 households in the region are currently without electricity. Large parts of Dnipro, Samar and surrounding districts are also without power.

Emergency outages are in effect in Dnipro, Dniprovsky, Samarivsky, Kamianske and Pavlohradsky districts, with scheduled outages suspended. In the rest of the region, power cuts are being implemented according to schedules at the direction of national grid operator Ukrenergo.

“Energy workers were on the job all night and are continuing repairs. We are prioritising the restoration of power to critical infrastructure. Damage to main transmission networks means we cannot yet restore electricity to everyone,” DTEK said.