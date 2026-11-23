A woman sustained injuries following an attack by Russian occupiers on the center of Zaporizhia on Monday, reported Mykhailo Semykin, head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

"The enemy cynically attacked the city center... It has been confirmed that one person was injured – a 30-year-old woman. She is receiving all necessary medical assistance," Semykin wrote on his Telegram channel, specifying that the strike hit an open area.

As previously reported, earlier on Monday, Russian occupiers struck the building of a defunct private clinic in Voznesenivsky district of Zaporizhia. Three people were killed, and one person was wounded.