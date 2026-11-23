Construction of backup boiler houses is being accelerated in Kyiv to supply heat to buildings in the service area of the Darnytsia combined heat and power plant (CHP) if Russian attacks damage it, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure, said.

"Construction of six backup heating facilities in the Darnytsia CHP zone is under way. Some are already at the final stage, but connecting networks and commissioning are still ahead. The goal is to make it possible to supply 80% of buildings with backup heat by the end of the year," he said on Telegram.

As for projects to protect energy facilities in Kyiv region, as reported, readiness stood at 55% in mid-November. On Oct 13 the Kyiv Regional Military Administration initiated the transfer of the facilities to the Restoration Agency. The State Audit Service is being brought in for the audit.

"We are ready to complete the unfinished protective structures at substations. The ministry's decision on the transfer is already in place, and we are awaiting the relevant acts from the Kyiv Regional Military Administration. Next come the audit, selection of contractors and completion of construction," Fedorov said.

By his estimate, depending on the readiness of the facilities, the work could take from three weeks to four months.

Fedorov also said that after audits of the regional services were completed, the agency itself found significant differences in performance, unrealistic construction schedules and the lack of a unified system of operational control.

"Now every facility is under digital control. We see actual readiness, funding, pace of work and problem issues. This lets us react to risks in advance rather than wait for deadlines to be missed," he said.

He also named preparation for next winter and infrastructure projects among the priorities.

"We are starting right now. The full cycle of building protection for energy facilities takes six to eight months. So decisions that will affect the next heating season need to be made today... We are monitoring winter maintenance of roads, while preparing repairs for next year and bridge construction," he said.