Ukrainian sabre fencer and Olympic champion Olha Kharlan has appealed to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and the international community, calling for assistance in securing the release of civilians from the temporarily occupied Kinburn Spit and other Ukrainian territories seized by Russia, where a catastrophic humanitarian situation has unfolded.

“I’m appealing to the international community and personally to Melania Trump to help secure the release of civilians from the occupied Kinburn Spit and other Ukrainian territories occupied by russia. The actions of the aggressor state have created a catastrophic humanitarian situation in these territories. People are forced to live in isolation, without adequate assistance or safety,” Kharlan said on Instagram Monday.

The athlete emphasized the need for international support and immediate, decisive action to save those who remain under occupation.

“I urge everyone: please share this information as widely as possible! Let the whole world know about the humanitarian catastrophe on the Kinburn Spit and the fate of the people who are still there!” Kharlan added.

The Kinburn Spit is a sandy spit located in the northwestern part of the Kinburn Peninsula (Mykolaiv district, Mykolaiv region), situated between the Dnipro-Bug Estuary and the Black Sea, near Ochakiv. During the full-scale war, it became a combat zone and holds significant strategic importance in southern Ukraine, as Russian forces have used it to shell the coast of Mykolaiv region and to control the waters of the estuary.

As previously reported, a humanitarian ceasefire in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky (Kherson region), which had been in effect since October 27 under the coordination of Melania Trump, concluded on November 1, following the successful delivery of aid and the evacuation of civilians. Trump later noted that the planned humanitarian truce in Oleshky resulted in the successful delivery of critical aid to the region and the evacuation of nearly 800 civilians.

In response to a question from the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian side has provided the ombudsman and the American side with an updated list of settlements in Kherson and Zaporizhia regions. This list is intended for the organization of a humanitarian mission to evacuate residents, following the successful operation in occupied Oleshky. In Kherson region, this list includes Oleshky (where an operation has already been carried out), the city of Hola Prystan (Skadovsk district), the villages of Radensk and Velyki Kopani (Kherson district), the village of Kostohryzove (Kakhovka district), as well as the villages of Stara Zburyivka, Nova Zburyivka, Hladkivka, Kardashynka, and Velyka Kardashynka (Skadovsk district); in Zaporizhzhia region, it includes the cities of Vasylivka and Dniprorudne, as well as the villages of Mayachka, Zlatopil, Kamyanske, and Verkhnia Krynytsia (all in Vasylivka district).