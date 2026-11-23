Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara, speaking at the 72nd annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin, identified jet-powered drones and cruise missiles launched by Russia as the main challenges facing Ukraine and outlined ways to counter them, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's website on Monday.

"We are countering ballistic missiles asymmetrically. We destroy enemy launchers. Over the past few months, the Defense Forces have struck 16 Iskander and S-400 systems," Khmara stressed.

He said that Ukraine relies on aviation and air defense to counter drones and missiles, while also scaling up cheaper solutions, including interceptor drones, anti-aircraft artillery modules and electronic warfare systems.

At the same time, additional weapons are needed to protect against threats, repel attacks and stop the enemy. The minister stressed the need to focus support on three key areas: air defense, strengthening aviation capabilities and unmanned systems. Ukraine is calling on its partners to provide air defense interceptor missiles from their existing stocks in exchange for future deliveries of new missiles under contracts already signed by Ukraine.

"Second, strengthening aviation capabilities. This means an additional 40 fighter jets. In addition to them, we need a complete aviation ecosystem: pilots, weapons and maintenance," Khmara stressed.

He also emphasized the importance of support for various types of unmanned systems, including FPV drones, medium-strike and deep-strike drones, interceptors against jet-powered Shahed drones, and ground robotic systems.

Another priority for Ukraine in 2027 is developing joint production facilities with foreign partners. Ukraine has already launched 11 such projects and plans to scale them up. The main principles are to manufacture drones that have proven effective in combat and ensure competitive pricing.

"Ukraine has combat experience and technology, while our partners have production lines and investment capabilities. By combining these, we will be able to develop effective weapons more quickly and in sufficient quantities, thereby strengthening our armed forces," Khmara said.