Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv is considering the possibility of opening the inner courtyard of its Red Building during designated hours or for events when it is safe to do so, Rector Valeriy Kopiika said.

"The Red Building is a symbol not only of the university but also of Kyiv, and we want it to be open. At the same time, wartime security restrictions remain in place. We will consider the possibility of opening the inner courtyard during designated hours or for events when it is safe to do so," Kopiika said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, responding to a question about whether he planned to consider opening the Red Building's inner courtyard to the general public.

As reported, in March 2021, then rector-elect of KNU Volodymyr Buhrov said that the university intended to explore the possibility of opening the Red Building's inner courtyard to everyone. He stressed that this possibility should be considered in conjunction with issues concerning the university's Botanical Garden, with the aim of creating a kind of cultural space in the city center.