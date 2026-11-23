Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the energy supply situation in Odesa and Odesa region as extremely difficult due to Russian strikes on power transmission lines and substations, and said that ways to accelerate repairs had been discussed.

"I held a conference call on dealing with the aftermath of Russian strikes. First – Odesa and the region. The situation has been extremely difficult for several days due to strikes on power transmission lines and substations. The Russians deliberately wait until the lines are restored and then attack them again, while also looking for alternative energy supply routes in order to destroy them. We are countering this. We discussed accelerating repairs with the Energy Minister and other government officials," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, the challenges and the deployment of resources for restoration work in the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk in Donetsk region were also discussed.

Zelenskyy also said that he had received a report on providing Kyiv with additional transport and ensuring the uninterrupted operation of public transport during power outages and in the aftermath of Russian strikes.

"The Foreign Ministry and Ukraine's Minister of Defense have received specific assignments to communicate with partners in order to accelerate air defense deliveries. There are specific countries that can help, and supplies to Ukraine need to be delivered more promptly. It is also important to overcome delays in the delivery of PAC-2 and PAC-3 interceptors from the United States," the president stressed.

He also reported that intelligence information was available regarding updated Russian plans for strikes on Ukrainian territory.

"There are corresponding assignments for the military. We discussed this with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and I expect the assigned defensive tasks to be fully carried out," Zelenskyy said.