The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has ruled to transfer UAH 150 million, posted as bail for a former energy minister of Ukraine, to the management of the National Agency of Ukraine for Detection, Investigation and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA), the HACC press service reported on Monday.

The statement said that the HACC Appeals Chamber had considered appeals filed by the prosecutor and the former minister's defense lawyers against a ruling by an investigating judge of the HACC dated August 28, 2026, which had partially granted a motion for the seizure of property in criminal proceedings.

"Following the appeal proceedings, the panel of judges of the HACC Appeals Chamber dismissed the appeals filed by the defense lawyers and granted the prosecutor's appeal. The investigating judge's ruling was overturned insofar as it refused to transfer to the management of the National Agency of Ukraine for Detection, Investigation and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA) the funds posted as bail for the former Minister of Energy of Ukraine and held in the HACC Treasury account," the court's press service said.

In its new ruling, the court granted the NABU detective's motion in this regard and transferred non-cash funds totaling UAH 150 million to ARMA management.

The funds in question were posted as bail for former Ukrainian Energy Minister German Halushchenko.

As previously reported, the former energy minister was detained on February 15, 2026, while attempting to leave Ukraine as part of the Midas case. On February 16, he was notified of suspicion in the Midas case on charges of money laundering and participation in a criminal organization.

Galushchenko was remanded in custody with bail set as an alternative at UAH 200 million. In June, the HACC extended his detention but reduced the bail amount to UAH 150 million. At the end of June, the full bail amount for Galushchenko was posted, and procedural obligations were imposed on him.