The release of Ukrainian citizens illegally detained by Russia was discussed at a meeting attended by Mustafa Dzhemilev, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Human Rights, De-occupation and Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories (European Solidarity faction); Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey Nariman Dzhelyalov; Lenur Mambetov, head of the Crimea National Welfare Fund; and Turkish Chief Ombudsman Mehmet Akarca.

"The discussion focused on issues that currently require the international community's constant attention: the release of Ukrainian hostages, prisoners of war and Crimean political prisoners whom Russia is illegally holding in prisons and penal colonies," the press service of the Verkhovna Rada Secretariat said on Monday.

Particular attention was paid to systematic human rights violations in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and the unlawful persecution of Ukrainian citizens, including representatives of the Crimean Tatar people.

The participants in the meeting in Turkey emphasized the importance of international human rights cooperation, coordination of efforts and the use of all available humanitarian and legal mechanisms to protect the rights of Ukrainian citizens who have been unlawfully imprisoned.

"The release of Ukrainian citizens who have become victims of Russian repression remains one of the most important tasks, requiring joint and consistent efforts by Ukraine and its international partners," the statement said.