The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) will consider appeals against the preventive measures imposed on suspects in the Carthage-2 case: on November 26, it will hear an appeal filed by Serhiy Duka, a general and former first deputy head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and on December 7, appeals filed by Oleksandr Demianchuk, deputy head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region, and Vitaliy Rybalko (Boxer).

"The hearings of appeals against the preventive measures imposed on the three suspects have been scheduled for November 26 and December 7," the HACC Appeals Chamber told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

As previously reported, anti-corruption authorities exposed a criminal organization as part of Operation Carthage. Its members had established a system of systematically providing undue benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for allowing fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses to operate without interference. At least 12 people were involved in the criminal organization.

Those suspected in the case include Serhiy Duka, a general and former first deputy head of the SBU Department for the Protection of National Statehood, who has already been dismissed from his post and is known by the alias "Akim" (the HACC ordered his detention with bail set at UAH 65 million; the full amount had been posted by the morning of November 13); Oleksandr Demianchuk, known as "Consultant," deputy head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region (the HACC ordered his detention without the possibility of bail); Volodymyr Tsenov, first deputy head of the National Police's Strategic Investigations Department, known as "Price" (the HACC ordered his detention with bail set at UAH 15 million); and Vitalii Rybalko, known as "Boxer" (the HACC ordered his detention without the possibility of bail).

A video released by anti-corruption authorities containing materials from covert investigative actions identified the members of the criminal group as follows: its founder and leader, "Criminal," who had been convicted three times; the head of the Khimprom drug cartel; a Russian citizen known as "Mexican"; and Criminal's subordinates, "Boxer" and "Pasha." According to the video, "Price," one of the heads of the National Police's Strategic Investigations Department, was responsible for providing protection for the call centers.

"Akim is a senior SBU official, a major general who ensured protection from scrutiny by his colleagues," the NABU video stated.

The HACC ordered Duka's detention with bail set as an alternative at UAH 65 million. On November 13, the full bail amount was posted on his behalf, and he was released from the pre-trial detention facility the same day.