Military engineers and electricians will be mobilized to carry out urgent repairs to energy infrastructure following Russian attacks, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

"At the president's instruction, we worked out the issue of involving the State Special Transport Service, which is subordinate to the Ministry of Defense, in repair work," he wrote on Telegram following a meeting with relevant ministers, colleagues from the Presidential Office, heads of regional and city administrations, and energy sector representatives.

According to Koretsky, civilian municipal services are not always able to work promptly under combat conditions and lack the necessary specialized equipment. At the same time, State Special Transport Service units already have experience in carrying out such work, particularly in frontline regions.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense, together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is to identify qualified engineers and electricians among military personnel, update their lists and, on a regional basis, assign these specialists to the State Special Transport Service reserve. The reserve will be deployed as needed to speed up restoration work following shelling.