Since yesterday evening, the consequences of Russian attacks have been recorded in 12 regions of Ukraine and in Kyiv, with six people killed and another 32 injured, Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky said.

"The enemy struck the territory of the railway station in Dnipro. Passenger railcars were damaged, and one person was injured. The Russians also attacked a railway station in Zhytomyr region and, this morning, a locomotive depot in Kharkiv. Electricity substations and power lines came under attack in Kharkiv region. In Kharkiv, a Russian drone struck a hotel. In Lozova, 11 people were injured in the morning attacks," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the prime minister, Russian forces killed three people in Zaporizhzhia this morning, and a hospital in the city was also damaged.

In Kramatorsk, a drone attacked an evacuation vehicle, killing two people and injuring four, while one person was killed in Nikopol as a result of an artillery attack. A vocational school in the city was also damaged.

In addition, civilian infrastructure was damaged in Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Vinnytsia and Poltava regions, while drone debris fell on the grounds of educational institutions in Kyiv.

"Overall, six people have been killed since yesterday evening and another 32 injured, including one child. Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing at the site of yesterday's Russian strike on a five-storey residential building in Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region. The death toll has risen to 11. My sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims," Koretsky wrote.