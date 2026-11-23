Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv aims to ensure that 30% of its students can attend classes in shelters by March 2027, which would make it possible to resume in-person education on a rotational basis, Rector Valeriy Kopiika said.

"To be frank, no systematic work on equipping shelters has been carried out over the past five years, so time is now limited and there is a great deal to be done. We are currently conducting an audit of shelters across all 27 structural units and looking for additional premises that could be converted into shelters. We are checking their capacity, ventilation, availability of backup power, water, heating and communications. We are already equipping an additional shelter in the Red Building: we are relocating the archives, which will free up four to five classrooms," Kopiika said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, commenting on the situation with shelters at KNU.

He said that by March 1, 2027, the university plans to make its shelters as suitable and comfortable for studying as possible, using its own resources and support from sponsors, so that students can safely return to classrooms.

"This will make it possible to organize classes for 30% of students and resume in-person education on a rotational basis. If we fail to achieve this goal, we at least plan to hold examination sessions in person," he added.

The rector also said that high-speed Wi-Fi would be available in KNU dormitories by the end of November. At the same time, the university is purchasing furniture, inspecting shelters, and has already replaced heating systems in several buildings.

"Together with our partners, we are working on a pellet boiler project to ensure heating even during the most difficult winter. We depend on the city for centralized heating and are working on this issue every day," he added.

As previously reported, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv is switching to remote learning until the end of February 2027 due to the security situation and possible disruptions to electricity and heating supplies. The university will also hold the winter examination session for the 2026/2027 academic year online.

The full text of the interview with Kopiika will be published on the Interfax-Ukraine website, www.interfax.com.ua.