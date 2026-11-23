Valeriy Kopiika, rector of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, says there is virtually no trend of using the university as a means of evading mobilization.

"I will answer your question with figures. We have almost 19,000 undergraduate students, of whom 6,200 are men, while only 72 full-time male students are aged 25 or older, accounting for just over 1%. More than 6,000 students are enrolled in master's programmes, including 2,200 men, while only 168 full-time male students are aged 25 or older. There are 1,200 men pursuing postgraduate studies, more than 800 of whom are aged 25 or older, but they are candidates for a PhD degree. So, I will be frank: there is virtually no such trend at our university," Kopiika said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, responding to a question about whether KNU currently faces the problem of being used to evade mobilization.

The rector said that the university operates strictly within the law, monitors student attendance and academic performance, and does not allow students to remain formally enrolled without actually studying.

Regarding possible bribery in the educational process at KNU or abuses in the allocation of places in student dormitories, Kopiika stressed that corruption in education is unacceptable and that digitalization is the best remedy for it.

"Where everything is transparent, everything is fair: when decisions are made not by an individual behind closed doors but by a transparent system, there is simply no basis for soliciting bribes. That is why we have introduced a digital reception office, through which people can contact the university management directly, including anonymously, and receive a response. We investigate every report of bribery or abuse," he added.

He also noted that accommodation in student dormitories should be allocated according to clear rules and through an open waiting list, and that the university is moving towards making the entire process fully online.

"We are also digitizing other student services: less paperwork and less human involvement mean fewer opportunities for abuse," the rector concluded.

As previously reported, Deputy Minister of Education and Science Mykola Trophymenko stated that the number of male applicants aged over 25 across all levels of higher education in 2025 had fallen by more than half compared with 2024.

In June, then Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi said that the use of higher education as a means of evading mobilization had not been a critical issue for several years.

Meanwhile, Andriy Butenko, who was then serving as head of the National Agency for Higher Education Quality Assurance (NAQA), stated in early summer that the problem of the disproportionate number of men aged 25 and older enrolled in Ukrainian higher education institutions had been almost resolved, although an imbalance remained at the educational and research level.

In August, already serving as Minister of Education, Butenko said that no abnormal number of male applicants of mobilization age had been observed during this year's university admission campaign. He also reported that approximately 50,000 men had been expelled from universities since 2025 for failing to meet their academic requirements.