A prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), with the participation of detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), has notified former Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and two employees of the Ministry of National Unity, which he previously headed, of suspicion of embezzlement of funds and document forgery.

"According to the investigation, the former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine organised the embezzlement of ministry funds through unjustified salary payments to five individuals who actually performed the duties of his drivers and bodyguards," SAPO said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Monday.