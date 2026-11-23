Valerii Kopiika, Rector of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, believes that the National Multi-Subject Test (NMT) model should be adjusted to some extent and that the status of the school-leaving certificate should also be enhanced.

"In the context of university admissions, I would also like to point out that, given the circumstances of the war, we need to be more understanding towards children. This concerns, in particular, the NMT. I believe it is considerably more difficult than the External Independent Testing (EIT): taking four subject tests within a single examination session is a serious challenge. I would ask the adults who proposed this format to sit down and take the NMT themselves. They need to put themselves in the children's shoes and reduce the psychological pressure on them under wartime conditions. I would like officials to experience and understand this as well, and to treat every applicant as if they were their own child, coming to sit an examination after air raid alerts," Kopiika said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The rector stressed that all these factors need to be taken into account if the state wants young people to remain in Ukraine.

In this regard, he described the president's initiative to introduce a "winter session" for students who failed to achieve the NMT threshold score as a positive one.

"I would also give applicants the right to a second attempt at taking the test. This would help address two problems at once: air raid alerts that disrupt testing and stress. Someone who knows they have a second chance will feel calmer during the examination and will be able to demonstrate their actual level of knowledge," Kopiika added.

Asked whether he would support the idea of increasing the weight of school-leaving certificates and reducing the weight of the NMT/EIT in university admissions, the rector said that the status of the school-leaving certificate should be enhanced, although the exact way of doing so remains a matter for discussion.

"I studied at a time when the school-leaving certificate carried weight. I graduated from school with a gold medal, which allowed me to take just one entrance examination to Shevchenko University. The objectivity of school assessment can certainly be debated, but I believe that the results of any work should be recognised. If we want children to actually study at school, the school-leaving certificate must carry a certain weight. Otherwise, they will prepare exclusively for the NMT – and that is exactly what we are seeing today," Kopiika said.

Regarding a return to university entrance examinations, the rector said he opposed the idea because there was a risk that some universities might inflate the grades of their own applicants, undermining fair competition.

"Furthermore, we have already placed an excessive burden on the university community: our examination session ends on July 1, and the admissions campaign begins immediately afterwards. Therefore, I oppose returning to entrance examinations and interviews conducted directly by universities. The NMT can be criticised as much as one likes, but there is currently no better alternative," he stressed.

As reported, on October 28, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation recommended that parliament adopt Bill No. 15440 at first reading and in its entirety. The bill establishes the rules for the 2027 state final assessment and university admissions campaign and retains the National Multi-Subject Test model, with four subjects, as in the previous year.

At the same time, the committee sent an alternative bill, No. 15440-1, authored by Higher Education Subcommittee Chair Yulia Hryshyna and several dozen MPs, back for further revision. The bill proposes reducing the number of NMT subjects to three in 2027 and making mathematics an optional rather than a compulsory subject.

In 2025–2026, applicants took the NMT in a single day, covering four subjects: Ukrainian Language, Mathematics, History of Ukraine and one elective subject (Foreign Language, Biology, Geography, Physics, Chemistry or Ukrainian Literature).

After being appointed Minister of Education, Andriy Butenko said that the NMT should be optimised to reflect current wartime realities. He later discussed improvements to the NMT system with Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, including holding two separate examination sessions and the possibility of introducing a winter NMT session.

Butenko subsequently stated that mathematics should remain a compulsory NMT subject and that discussions could focus only on the scope and difficulty of the test. According to him, several approaches to changing the NMT system for the following year are still under consideration, including the possibility of retaking the test.

Tetyana Vakulenko, Director of the Ukrainian Centre for Educational Quality Assessment (UCEQA), previously said that a two-day NMT format and the possibility of retaking the test were currently being discussed.

The full interview with Kopiika will be published on the Interfax-Ukraine website, www.interfax.com.ua.