Valeriy Kopiika, Rector of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, believes that the transition to a three-year bachelor's degree programme requires developing the right strategy and taking a balanced approach to the process to ensure that the quality of university education is not compromised.

"If such a decision is made, we will transition to the new model. However, I would very much like us to develop the right transition strategy through dialogue with the ministry and the relevant committees of the Verkhovna Rada, and to approach this process carefully, without any losses. After all, when conducting any experiment, particularly one on such a large scale across the entire country, it is essential to have clear calculations of all the benefits and risks to ensure that the quality of university education does not suffer as a result," Kopiika said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, commenting on his attitude towards the Ministry of Education and Science's plans to introduce a three-year bachelor's degree programme.

He noted that the current level of natural science preparation among secondary school graduates is such that university lecturers are forced to spend the first year of study essentially bringing first-year students up to the level required by the university's first-year curriculum.

According to him, if these circumstances are not taken into account, universities offering natural science programmes will effectively have only two years of полноцен bachelor's-level education.

In his view, another issue is how to reduce the number of courses in educational programmes by a quarter without sacrificing the foundations of a classical university education or turning it into specialised vocational education.

"If chemists are told that their bachelor's degree programme will last three years instead of four, what will they do? Obviously, logic, philosophy and other university-wide disciplines will be among the first to face cuts. And what about the course 'National Resistance'? Can we remove it? No. At the same time, these disciplines also take up hours in educational programmes. Furthermore, the Law on Higher Education clearly regulates the amount of academic workload, including the number of hours that must be allocated in educational programmes, as well as the minimum amount of independent student work required at the bachelor's level," the rector said.

Kopiika stressed that the Ministry of Education and Science must either develop clear guidelines on how higher education institutions should transition to a three-year bachelor's model while maintaining the quality of education, or expand university autonomy so that institutions can respond to these changes more flexibly, without the excessive regulation currently imposed by laws and subordinate legislation.

"However, if such a decision is made, we will have to switch to a three-year bachelor's degree programme even without the relevant recommendations. This is because market mechanisms will come into play. If a neighbouring higher education institution awards the same degree in three years, while we take four, where will prospective students go? And what consequences will this ultimately lead to?" he added.

As reported, in September 2017, the Verkhovna Rada introduced 12 years of school education, to take effect from 2027.

The pilot phase of the upper secondary school reform began on September 1, 2025. It involved testing new approaches to education, developing courses and piloting educational materials as the first step towards implementing the new State Standard for Specialised Secondary Education and preparing for the transition to a 12-year school system. Thirty lyceums in 19 regions introduced a model allowing students to choose their educational profiles and subjects.

The second phase of the upper secondary school reform pilot began on September 1, 2026, with 150 pilot educational institutions testing the updated curriculum and structure for grades 10–12.

From September 1, 2027, tenth-grade students will begin studying under the specialised secondary school model. The first graduates of the 12th grade are expected in spring and summer 2030. Between 2030 and 2033, the network of educational institutions will be transformed depending on demographic trends and the initial results of the reforms.

In 2029, graduates of the pilot three-year specialised secondary school programme will enter universities. The first stage will introduce a three-year bachelor's degree as an option for graduates of the pilot three-year specialised secondary school programme, provided they demonstrate an adequate level of preparation in their chosen field of study in grades 10–12. Otherwise, they will need to make up for gaps in their preparation and enrol in a four-year bachelor's programme.

From 2030, the three-year bachelor's degree is expected to become the standard model in academic disciplines and professional fields where it is considered academically and professionally appropriate.