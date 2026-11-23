Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin reported that three people had been killed in a Russian strike on a clinic building in Zaporizhia.

"As of now, three people have also been confirmed dead. A fire broke out on the third floor. It has already been contained. My sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed," Semikin wrote on Telegram on Monday.

Earlier, he had reported that one person was injured in a strike on a non-operational private clinic building in the Voznesenivskyi district of Zaporizhia on Monday.