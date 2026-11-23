French National Rally leader Marine Le Pen said she did not consider Ukraine's accession to the European Union necessary and proposed that France organize a large-scale peace conference to end the war caused by Russia, of which Ukraine is the victim.

She made the remarks in an interview with the IGR media platform.

"I propose that France organize a large conference for peace to try to put an end to this murderous conflict which was caused by Russia, there is no doubt, and of which Ukraine is today a victim. It is not by insulting one another that we find the means for peace," Le Pen said, responding to a question about whether she would call Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal. She added that such sweeping statements were ridiculous and ran counter to the need for peace.

At the same time, she said she had warned for many years that the European Union's fundamental hostility towards Russia, which had existed even before the war in Ukraine, would eventually push Moscow into an alliance with China.

Asked about Ukraine's membership in NATO and the EU, Le Pen said: "I don't think so. And I certainly don't think that Ukraine should join the European Union."

According to Le Pen, she had met with the Ukrainian ambassador on Monday and expressed her support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. However, in her view, Ukraine's future did not involve joining the EU under any circumstances. As for NATO, she said the issue would be subject to negotiations within the ongoing peace process, which, in her opinion, had so far made little progress.

During a rapid-fire round, Le Pen described the European Union as "authoritarian in inspiration," Vladimir Putin as requiring "firmness without naivety on our part," and Ukraine as "a martyr people."