Rector of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv Valerii Kopiyka said the university is ready to incorporate any higher education institution willing to join it, provided the move benefits KNU.

"Let us be frank: student numbers are declining due to demographic factors and the war, so the trend toward university mergers is inevitable. The ministry began this process even in peacetime, and the logic behind this approach is understandable. I believe the market should play the decisive role in shaping this strategy. And today, the market is becoming the determining force. Those students who want to remain in Ukraine and choose to study at Ukrainian universities will primarily focus on competitive institutions. In this process, the ministry's role will no longer be decisive," Kopiyka said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, commenting on the Education Ministry's policy of reducing the number of higher education institutions.

Asked whether KNU was prepared to expand further by incorporating another university, the rector said Shevchenko University was ready to incorporate any higher education institution willing to join it if doing so would benefit KNU.

"We have faculties that, for example, are short of space. The Faculty of Psychology and IT-related programs are seeing particularly high enrollment numbers today. The Faculty of Economics also enrolled more students this year than last year. Several other faculties do not have their own buildings. Therefore, we are open to pooling resources with other institutions that wish to become part of Shevchenko University's potential and operate under its brand," he said.

Kopiyka said every proposal must be thoroughly discussed and carefully assessed, adding that it was also important for the staff of institutions joining the university to benefit from the merger.

At the same time, he said there were currently no substantive negotiations on the matter with other universities.

As reported, the government's program of activities for 2026–2027 provides for continuing the policy of modernizing the higher education network through consolidation and mergers. In particular, it envisages merging at least six higher education institutions by the end of 2027.

In October, Education and Science Minister Andriy Butenko announced a draft law that would establish the criteria under which the ministry could consolidate higher education institutions. He later outlined possible criteria for university mergers, including the volume of scientific research, revenue generated from research and the student-to-teacher ratio.

In February 2025, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation Serhii Babak said at least seven or eight university mergers would take place in Ukraine in 2025. He also reported that nine mergers had been carried out in 2024.

In August 2025, then Education and Science Minister Oksen Lisovy said Ukraine would continue its carefully considered policy of university consolidation.

For her part, Educational Ombudsman Nadiia Leshchyk believes that Ukraine cannot afford to maintain a large number of educational institutions, given the burden on public finances.