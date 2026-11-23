Ukraine is ready to hold a possible four-party meeting involving Ukraine, Europe, the United States and Russia on ending the war as early as Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said that every effort must be made to ensure that a four-party meeting involving Ukraine, Europe, the United States and Russia takes place as soon as possible, adding that Ukraine is ready to hold such a meeting as early as the following day. He made the remarks in an address to the German parliament during the 72nd Annual Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

According to him, the partners intend to try to organize such a meeting before Christmas, but the Ukrainian side hopes it will take place earlier.

On November 21, Zelenskyy said the date of the next round of negotiations involving Ukraine, the United States, Europe and Russia would depend on when the American side agrees on the agenda with all parties to the talks.